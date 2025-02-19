Patriots Could Target Intriguing Packers Star
With the NFL offseason underway, the New England Patriots are set to make an effort to improve the roster dramatically from what it was during the 2024 season.
After a brutal year, Mike Vrabel and company are targeting a quick turnaround moving forward. The Patriots have the most projected cap space in the league and are expected to look to use it if the right players are available.
Could one of those players end up being Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander?
Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit has urged New England to keep an eye on Alexander as a potential cap casualty from the Packers. Many reports have stated that Green Bay is expected to move on from Alexander this offseason.
"While Alexander’s inability to stay on the field is problematic, taking a shot on pairing the 28-year-old with Christian Gonzalez could be an enticing option for the Patriots," Hines wrote.
When he is healthy, Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, over the last two years, he has played in just seven games during each of those campaigns.
To show just how productive Alexander is capable of being, just look at his numbers in seven games during the 2024 season.
Alexander ended up recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, a defensive touchdowns, and seven defended passes. He was a massive impact player for the Packers on the defensive side of the football.
Green Bay would likely prefer to keep Alexander, but they cannot guarantee that he will be on the field. That has cost them dearly over the last couple of years.
All of that being said, if the Packers do move on from Alexander, the Patriots should consider pursuing him. If the price tag is right, they shouldn't think twice about the move. A healthy Alexander along with Christian Gonzalez would give New England the best cornerback duo in football.
Only time will tell, but Alexander is a name to keep an eye on for the Patriots this offseason.
