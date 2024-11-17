Patriots LB Suffers Head Injury vs. Rams
The New England Patriots are in the middle of a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Currently in the fourth quarter, they are losing by a score of 28-13.
Unfortunately, things just haven't gone right for the Patriots. On both sides of the football, they simply have not played well enough to win.
In the third quarter, New England suffered an injury. Curtis Jacobs, a rookie linebacker out of Penn State, went down with a head injury. He has been downgraded to out for the game due to the injury.
Basically, they're diagnosing a concussions and Jacobs will go into protocol.
During his rookie season thus far coming into today's game, Jacobs has played in eight games. He hasn't had much of a role, racking up just three total tackles.
Drake Maye has been one of the only bright spots for the Patriots today. He has completed 23 of his 31 pass attempts for 200 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions to this point in the game.
At the very least, New England can continue being excited about their young franchise quarterback.
While the Patriots would have loved to pick up their second straight win today, a loss could help their draft positioning. In the long run, ending up with a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft could be what's best for the franchise.
All of that being said, Jacobs will be a name to monitor throughout the upcoming week. He'll begin working his way back through concussion protocol. Hopefully, he'll be able to get back on the field sooner rather than later.
Today's game has been a bit of a disappointment so far, but there is more football left to be played. Maybe New England can figure things out and make a comeback in the final quarter of action.
