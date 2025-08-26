Patriots Cut Veteran RB
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots have begun to thin their talented corps of running backs in advance of the 2025 NFL season.
The Patriots, as first reported by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, are parting ways with running back JaMycal Hasty. The veteran rusher signed with the Patriots in early August for his second-tour of duty with the team.
Hasty was originally claimed off waivers by New England from the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2023. The 28-year-old played in two games with the Pats in 2023, while suiting up for 15 games in 2024. He logged 20 rushing attempts for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 59 yards and one touchdown. The Baylor product originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco in 2020 out of Baylor.
After two seasons with the Niners (2020-21), Hasty was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville in August 2022, where he remained until being acquired by the Pats. Overall, Hasty has played in 56 regular season games and has 479 rushing yards on 121 attempts with four touchdowns and 60 receptions for 375 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has also played in five postseason games, compiling 36 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards.
Earlier this week, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the various factors which will impact his team — as well as the NFL’s 31 remaining squads — in setting their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7 for a 1:00pm kickoff at Gillette Stadium.
“We are still having conversations on our current players and our vision …. ideas and things that we want to do and where we want to get to,” Vrabel said. ”There will be players that will come onto our roster, maybe from other teams, maybe there won't. We'll have to get down to 53 and then eventually a practice squad and the mix of practice squad players, of veterans and young players that may develop, or ones that you know we could activate. So, I can't tell you for sure when those will happen, but obviously that has to be done before 4:00pm on Tuesday.”
New England has already had an eventful day, having released saftey Marcus Epps, tight end C.J. Dippre, kicker John Parker Romo, offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs and cornerbacks Brandon Crossley and Miles Battle, linebacker Cam Riley, receiverJohn Jiles, international pathway defensive tackle David Olajiga and offensive linemen Mekhi Butler and Alec Lindstrom.
On Sunday, the Patriots waived/injured guard Layden Robinson. Last week, they released 14 players: Jaheim Bell, Micah Bernard, Philip Blidi, Isaiah Bolden, Cole Fotheringham, Phil Lutz, R.J. Moten, Kyle Peko, Jordan Polk, Monty Rice, Tyrese Robinson, Sidy Sow, Shane Watts, and Ben Wooldridge.
The deadline for the roster trim to 53 is by 4 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 26.
