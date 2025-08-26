Patriots Release International Pathway Player
FOXOROUGH, MA — The New England Patriots are releasing a player originally brought aboard as the team’s international pathway player. However, they do not plan on being separated for long.
The Pats, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels, released David Olajiga. The 27-year-old native of London, England did not originally count towards their 90-man roster limit. Per Daniels’ report, Olajiga gives the Patriots an international exemption, so they will be allowed to carry an extra player on the practice squad.
Olajiga began his American football journey at Butler Community College in 2020. He transferred to Central Missouri in 2021. In his final season with the Mules, the 6’3” 315-pounder logged 41 total tackles and four sacks. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft but was selected in the second round (number 10 overall) in the 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) global draft by the Edmonton Elks.
Olajiga signed with the Rams’ practice squad as their international pathway player. After spending the entirety of his rookie campaign on the practice squad, he signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. Olajiga was waived by the Rams in May, clearing the path for New England to sign him.
The Patriots had previously received an international exemption for defensive tackle Wilfried Pene. Pene played in 34 games at Virginia Tech, finishing his tenure with the Hokies having compiled 63 total tackles with four sacks. The 6’2” 283-pound lineman played in all 13 games last season and finished with 33 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. Pene, a native of Tours, France, was the only foreign-born player on Virginia Tech’s roster.
Established in 2017, the International Player Pathway program provides players born outside the United States greater opportunity to seek an NFL roster spot.
Earlier this week, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the various factors which will impact his team — as well as the NFL’s 31 remaining squads — in setting their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7 for a 1:00pm kickoff at Gillette Stadium.
“We are still having conversations on our current players and our vision …. ideas and things that we want to do and where we want to get to,” Vrabel said. ”There will be players that will come onto our roster, maybe from other teams, maybe there won't. We'll have to get down to 53 and then eventually a practice squad and the mix of practice squad players, of veterans and young players that may develop, or ones that you know we could activate. So, I can't tell you for sure when those will happen, but obviously that has to be done before 4:00pm on Tuesday.”
New England has already had an eventful day, having released saftey Marcus Epps, tight end C.J. Dippre, kicker John Parker Romo, offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs and cornerbacks Brandon Crossley and Miles Battle, receiver John Jiles and offensive linemen Mekhi Butler and Alec Lindstrom.
On Sunday, the Patriots waived/injured guard Layden Robinson. Last week, they released 14 players: Jaheim Bell, Micah Bernard, Philip Blidi, Isaiah Bolden, Cole Fotheringham, Phil Lutz, R.J. Moten, Kyle Peko, Jordan Polk, Monty Rice, Tyrese Robinson, Sidy Sow, Shane Watts, and Ben Wooldridge.
The deadline for the roster trim to 53 is by 4 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 26.
