Patriots Part Ways With Undrafted TE
The New England Patriots continue to trim their offensive depth charts, as the team has reportedly moved on from one of the first undrafted free agents they signed in April.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have released rookie tight end CJ Dippre. The Alabama product is a prime candidate to return to the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Dippre -- an imposing in-line blocker -- fell short of producing in the passing game this summer. As one of the players invited to the NFL Combine, he was projected by many draft experts to be draftable. He didn't hear his name called, and along with Ohio State's Gee Scott Jr, signed with New England. This summer, Dippre overtook second-year Jaheim Bell -- who was released a few days prior -- but couldn't overcome Jack Westover.
He was targeted twice in the preseason, but finished August without a catch. With veterans Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper above him on the depth chart, cracking the 53-man roster would have been difficult.
In 52 career games with the Crimson Tide, Dippre registered 777 yards through the air and scored just three times. When speaking to The Draft Network ahead of his trip to Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl, he lauded his run-blocking skills.
"100% I am a great blocker. I love running all routes in the route tree, too. I’m a bigger-bodied guy, so I really appreciate the ones [routes] over the middle. I can make those tough catches in the areas receivers don’t always appreciate being placed in," Dippre said. "That five-to-15-yard range, anything over the middle, those stick routes, I love those. I give you an opportunity to get a big guy the ball in space. I’m not going to take a big hit over the middle, because I can absorb those. You see the truly great tight ends in the NFL thrive in those spots."
Dippre is the third tight end released by New England as part of this offseason's releases. Bell and Cole Fotheringham were both let go, and the team still needs to make decisions on if Westover and Scott Jr. earned spots on the active roster. The Patriots have also cut ties with wide receiver John Jiles, offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs, defensive lineman David Olajiga, defensive backs Brandon Crossley, Marcus Epps and Miles Battle, and kicker John Parker Romo. The team still has 15 moves to make before the 4 p.m. deadline.
