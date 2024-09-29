Patriots C David Andrews Suffers Shoulder Injury
The New England Patriots are still in the first quarter of their Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, they have already suffered their first injury of the game.
On the opening drive, center David Andrews went down with a shoulder. At this point in time, he is questionable to return to the game.
Andrews is a key piece for an offensive line that has struggled throughout the first three weeks of the 2024 campaign. Losing him would make things even more difficult for Jacoby Brissett and the offense.
Fans can only hope that Andrews is able to make a return in the game. At the very least, they hope that he doesn't miss any substantial time with the shoulder issue.
This is going to be a very difficult game for the Patriots to win. The 49ers are the defending NFC champions for a reason. However, they also have a huge opportunity.
Should New England be able to pull off the upset victory, they would have two statement wins on their early-season schedule. If they lose, they would drop to 1-3 on the season and would have a tough time bouncing back from that start.
Jerod Mayo has brought a brand new style of football to the Patriots. He runs the football first offensively and teaches causing chaos defensively.
Hopefully, New England will be able to keep Brock Purdy in check throughout the rest of the game. It won't be easy, but the Patriots feel that they have the talent necessary to make it happen.
As more updates become available about Andrews, we'll make sure to have them for you. For now, he's questionable to return.
Ideally, we'll be talking about a Patriots win later today and sharing good news about the key New England offensive lineman.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!