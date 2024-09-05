Patriots Playmaker Earns Shocking Bold Prediction
The New England Patriots don't exactly have significant expectations heading into the 2024 NFL season, and much of that has to do with the fact that they are largely bereft of proven offensive talent.
In fact, some believe that the Patriots have the worst set of skill position players in the league.
However, New England does have some intriguing young wide receivers, one of which is second-year wide out DeMario Douglas.
Douglas enjoyed a decent rookie campaign, and Sean McGuire of NESN is anticipating some pretty big things from him this season.
"I'm going to start with the boldest of the three (predictions) from my vantage point: DeMario Douglas leads AFC East receivers in catches," McGuire said during an appearance on the Foxboro Rush show.
Given that Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill led the entire NFL with 119 receptions in 2023, asking Douglas to pace the division in grabs is a tall order.
In his debut campaign, Douglas caught 49 passes for 561 yards. He finished second on the team in catches behind running back Ezekiel Elliott, but he did lead the Pats' wide receivers in that department.
Still, in an AFC East that includes prolific stars such as Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Garrett Wilson, it's going to be exceedingly difficult for Douglas to pace the division in any major category.
Of course, that doesn't mean Douglas isn't due for a big season.
The Patriots were surely utilize a lot of short and intermediate throws this season, whether Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye is under center. Douglas could serve as a security blanket on those easier throws, much like Julian Edelman did during his time in New England.
So, there does exist a world in which Douglas could accumulate a substantial amount of receptions in 2024. It just seems hard to imagine he is going to be No. 1 in the AFC East in that area.
The Pats' receiving corps also includes 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker as well as free-agent addition K.J. Osborn. Tight end Hunter Henry should also get a fair amount of targets. Then there is Kendrick Bourne, who will begin the season on the PUP list.
