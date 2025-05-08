Patriots Describe Rookie WR in One Word
The New England Patriots selected wide receiver Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft, filling a pretty obvious need even after signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency.
There were other receivers on the board at the time, but obviously, the Patriots liked Williams, and now, he will get the chance to potentially develop into Drake Maye's top weapon.
So, why did New England decide to roll with the Washington State product? Well, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke to someone within the Pats' organization, and the representative described Williams in one word.
“When I asked someone with the Patriots what drew the team to Williams, one word I got back was ‘committed,'” Fowler wrote.
Dare I say that Williams follows the Patriot Way?
The 22-year-old put together a brilliant season in 2024, hauling in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. He actually began his collegiate career at UNLV back in 2020 and spent three years with the Rebels before transferring to Washington State after 2022.
During his debut campaign with the Cougars, Williams was impressive, catching 61 passes for 843 yards and six scores, but his breakout season obviously didn't come until last year, when he averaged a robust 17.1 yards per catch.
New England laid claim to the worst receiving corps in all of football this past season, so it's good to see the Pats actually address the issue over the last couple of months.
Of course, the Patriots are still facing some significant questions at the position, but but they have absolutely made progress in repairing it.
Williams figures to have a prominent role in New England's aerial attack in 2025. We'll see if the youngster can live up to his billing.
