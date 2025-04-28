Patriots Draft Pick Considered a Significant Steal
NFL Draft experts were shouting it from the mountaintops weeks prior to the three-day event, and again after the New England Patriots announced its fifth-round selection.
There's an abundance of knowledgeable voices on the record stating a belief that Bradyn Swinson was underrated by most in pre-draft projections, some downright adamant the LSU edge rusher was wildly overlooked.
"Bradyn Swinson being picked this late is UNREAL," X account NFL Draft Files tweeted on Saturday. "The film is outstanding and his win rate on true pass sets was 30%, second best in the entire class and ahead of Abdul Carter (29%), James Pearce (27%), and Mykel Williams (14%)....STEAL for the Patriots."
When New England spent the No. 146 overall pick on the Second Team All-SEC selection (2024), Zach Gatby of Pro Football Focus joined the chorus.
"Patriots grab LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson at No. 146! Speed-to-power, slick swipes, and inside counters—60 pressures in ‘24," Gatsby stated in an X post. "Projected Rd 3-4, this is steal territory for NE’s D-line."
When Day Two wrapped up at the end of the third round on Friday, April 25, many believed that Swinson remaining available didn't jibe with the way he performed in Baton Rouge.
"Bradyn Swinson falling to Day 3 is an absolute joke," draft analyst Jake Rabadi stated.
A month before the draft kicked off, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football College posted a video segment on X on the topic of Swinson.
"Bradyn Swinson, there is a lot to like about this player," Sikkema said. "He's got an average draft position around the 50s. 56.6. I think that's probably just because not a lot of people know him."
"Really good grades (on Pro Football Focus) over the last couple of seasons, 81.0 (in 2023), 83.3 (in 2024) overall grades. But you scroll down a little bit, and you see the pass rush grades this past season, a 90.3 and a 91.4 against true pass sets. He's got a 22.1 percent pass rush win percentage."
"This is somebody who I think can be that versatile edge rusher for you. Very good hand usage, good bend to him, good burst. There's a lot that he brings to the table. If you told me that he was going to get drafted somewhere in the second round, like in the 40s, I would tell you, 'Hey, that's actually a pretty good bet.' That's a bet that I would make there as well."
"So, even though I got him ranked number 50, I could see him anywhere in the 40s, 50s make a lot of sense for those teams need an edge rusher that did not get one on day one."
Will those analysts, and others who are in agreement on Swinson's value, be proven right? Can the Georgia product outperform his Round Five draft placement?
Only time will tell. For now, though, one thing is certain.
Swinson will be joining a significantly reconstructed front seven, upgraded along the defensive line and with the linebacker unit through free agency.
Between Super Bowl champ Milton Williams, a 336-pound mountain of a man in Khyiris Tonga, pass rusher Harold Landry, and former second-round pick and Alabama standout Christian Barmore, Swinson will have an assortment of established impact players to apprentice under.
