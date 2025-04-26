Patriots Exec Gets Candid on Shedeur Sanders Slide
Shedeur Sanders was not selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and early on in Day 3, the Colorado Buffaloes superstar was still on the board.
Obviously, the New England Patriots are not in the market for Sanders or any quarterback, as they already have Drake Maye under center. But Sanders' slide has naturally been a hot topic, so New England Patriots executive Eliot Wolf was asked about it.
“It’s surprising,” Wolf said Friday night, via NESN. “We evaluated him. I had the opportunity to watch him play against Oklahoma State this year, and they killed Oklahoma State, so it maybe wasn’t the best game to look at. But it was interesting to see that he’s still available, and I’m sure there’s going to be a fit for him here tomorrow.”
The ironic thing about all of this is that many Patriots fans were hoping that one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter would be in play for them if Sanders went to either the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants with the second and third overall picks of the draft. Instead, here we are on Day 3, and Sanders is still sliding.
It's absolutely one of the most significant stories we seen in the NFL Draft in quite some time. Sanders was viewed by many as the consensus second-best quarterback in this class behind Cam Ward, but a plethora of signal-callers have gone before him.
Surely, Sanders will land somewhere. He is too talented not to. After all, he led the nation in completion percentage this past season and threw 37 touchdown passes. But the fact that he has fallen so far is mind boggling given how highly he was touted the past two years at Colorado.
Anyway, this doesn't really concern the Patriots, who are set under center.
