Patriots Select LSU OT Will Campbell in 2025 NFL Draft
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have selected LSU left tackle Will Campbell.
As such, they have committed to Campbell to both fill their largest roster void, and serve as their positional cornerstone for many years to come.
New England’s selection of Campbell came following the Tennessee Titans choosing quarterback Cam Ward with the number one overall pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars, via trade, selection of cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter with the second, and the New York Giants taking linebacker Abdul Carter at number three.
Arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. The 21-year-old left tackle is not only a physical, technically proficient blocker, but is also highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills.
Coupled with their strong need at the position, Campbell has apparently won the hearts of the “powers that be” in Foxborough, Mass.
Still, the biggest question surrounding Campbell is his arm length and wingspan measurements. Despite standing at 6'6" and weighing 319 pounds, he failed to equal the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.
While most draft pundits believed the Pats were most likely to select an offensive tackle with their fourth overall selection, head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots front office maintained that all options remained on the table — including trading the crown jewel of their Draft table. In fact, rumors continued to circulate throughout the day that the chance of making a deal existed until New England submitted its choice to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Ultimately, the Patriots did not receive an offer which they felt to be commensurate with their prime first-round selection.
Accordingly, the duties of protecting the blindside of starting quarterback Drake Maye will fall squarely on Campbell’s shoulders.
