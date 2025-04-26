2025 NFL Draft: Patriots Day Two Grades
The New England Patriots continued to add talent to their offense on Day Two of the NFL Draft.
After taking left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick, the Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round and Washington State receiver Kyle Williams in the third round. They then traded back into the back end of the third round to draft Georgia center Jared Wilson.
As we did following round one, myself and fellow staff writer Mike D'Abate will give our grades for Night Two.
“The New England Patriots continue to use their 2025 draft capital to provide support for their most valuable commodity: quarterback Drake Maye. After selecting left tackle Will Campbell to protect Maye’s blindside on day one, the Pats delivered three players with starter potential on day two. The addition of running back TreVeyon Henderson fills the team’s need for a dual-threat, third-down back. Despite his need to address his 7.4 percent drop rate last season, receiver Kyle Williams’ ability to separate from his defender could give Maye the deep threat receiver for which he’s been waiting. Lastly, their selection of Georgia center Jared Allen at number 95 — after trading down twice from their original pick at 77 — helped to galvanize a solid night for their draft brain trust. Allen is a raw prospect. However, his skill set and potential could land him in a competition to earn the starting center position recently vacated by longtime captain David Andrews. Grade: B+” - Mike D'Abate
"The Patriots have had one of my favorite drafts in the league thus far, perhaps only outdone by the Cleveland Browns. Getting a pair of skill position difference-makers in Henderson and Williams strengthens the offense and gives Drake Maye more weapons to distribute the ball to. Williams, especially, is a name fans should be excited about, as he has the potential to be a very good boundary receiver. Release, route tree, hands - he has everything you want in a receiver. Wilson was also a fine addition to the offensive line. There has been nothing I've disliked about what New England has done, and they have the potential to put a bow on a great class thus far. Grade: A" - Jarrett Bailey
The Patriots will be the fourth team to pick in the fourth round, as they hold the 106th overall pick.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!