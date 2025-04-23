Patriots' Potential Pick Fires Brash Message Before NFL Draft
The prevailing thought is that the New England Patriots will be selecting LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, and given their glaring hole along the left side of the line, it makes plenty of sense.
Of course, the Patriots would almost surely prefer to bag one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at No. 4, but that might not be possible.
During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Campbell delivered a bold message to whoever is preparing to select him this Thursday.
“My play speaks for itself, but the stuff that goes on behind closed doors that nobody else sees is on a different level than, I feel like, everybody else,” Campbell said. “I’ve been able to come into a locker room at a young age, as an 18-year old true freshman, and gain the respect of veteran players who have been on national championship teams by my work ethic, the way that I approach every day, the way that I handle my business on and off the field."
Campbell is the consensus best tackle in this year's draft class, and with New England desperately needing to find an answer to protect Drake Maye's blind side, he is a logical fit. Heck, Campbell would probably represent the most sensible pick even if Hunter and Carter were available.
“I’m going to push the guy next to me to be the best he can be. I’m going to be a leader in the offensive line room and on the team, and just be the best teammate that I possibly can be and just give everything I can to the organization that drafts me," added Campbell.
That's certainly great to hear, but whether or not Campbell actually gets the chance to display that attitude in Foxborough remains to be seen.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!