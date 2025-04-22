Analyst's Bold Patriots Draft Prediction Will Satisfy Drake Maye
The New England Patriots are preparing for an absolutely pivotal NFL Draft this week, one that could ultimately determine the direction of their franchise for the next several years.
The Patriots are heading into the draft knowing they still need significant help offensively, as they spent most of their time in free agency addressing their defense.
While offensive line is probably New England's biggest hole, the Pats still need to add some more weapons for quarterback Drake Maye, and Reese Decker of Pro Football Network is expecting the Patriots to focus heavily on that area this week.
"The New England Patriots have drafted two wideouts in each of the last two drafts, and none have cracked 650 receiving yards in a season," Decker wrote. "While the group is still young, the Patriots must do more to support Drake Maye. This draft is deep at receiver, especially on late Day 2 and early Day 3, so don’t be surprised if New England walks away with more than one."
The Pats probably won't be selecting a wide receiver with the fourth overall pick, as it isn't likely that Travis Hunter will be available, and Tetairoa McMillan's stock has slipped. However, this class is teeming with talent at the position, so the Patriots should still be able to land an impact player or two.
Yes, New England did sign Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, but the reality is that Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL, and Hollins is really nothing more than an ancillary option.
The Pats absolutely must do their best to cultivate Maye, and providing him with the best weaponry possible — along with giving him adequate protection up front, of course — is the best way to go about doing that.
