Sleeper WR Gaining Momentum as Potential Patriots Pick
The New England Patriots definitely need to add more pieces offensively, and while their offensive line is their biggest area of weakness, they also need to bring in more pass-catchers.
The Patriots had the worst receiving corps in the NFL last season, and while they did sign Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, both of those players come with significant question marks.
Luckily, this upcoming NFL Draft class is set to be incredibly deep at wide receiver, so New England should be able to come away with a nice one somewhere.
While the Pats probably won't be landing Travis Hunter, there will be plenty of other options available, and there is one sleeper candidate that seems to be gaining traction as a potential Patriots pick: Washington State star Kyle Williams.
Many mock drafts are projecting New England to land Williams, who is expected to be a Day 2 selection this week.
The 22-year-old hauled in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season, averaging a healthy 17.1 yards per catch.
Williams is a terrific vertical threat who ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, and that is exactly what Drake Maye needs. Diggs may not be able to provide that consistently anymore after coming off of a torn ACL, and while Kayshon Boutte showed flashes in 2024, he is still unproven.
While Williams isn't exactly Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan, he may be one of the best wide outs of that next tier, and his draft stock has certainly surged over the last couple of months. The Pats have a pair of third-round picks, so they may very well be able to snatch Williams on Friday. That's if he is still on the board, as he has the attention of many teams.
