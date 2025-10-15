Patriots' Drake Maye Achieves Yet Another Incredible Stat
As the season progresses, there is potential for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to achieve a lot of landmark stats.
With comparisons to Josh Allen, Maye has made a statement in the last two weeks as to how we can expect him to play on any given Sunday. Against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, the Patriots' signal caller went 18 of 26 on passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Maye also had 28 rushing yards in the 25-19 win.
Pretty impressive for the second-year quarterback who is still in his early twenties.
23, to be exact. Maye was born on August 30th, 2002. Why are you learning about Maye's age right now? Because he achieved yet another incredible stat in the win over the Saints on Sunday, which has to do with his age.
Maye now joins Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Dan Marino as the only QBs who had five consecutive 200+ yard games and who were also at the ripe old age of 23 or younger. That's good company.
The stat was announced on Sunday Night Football's halftime show while also making the rounds on the sports side of the internet after his incredible performance against the Saints. Marino is a Hall of Famer, Mahomes has multiple Super Bowls, Prescott has a string of postseason wins, and Cowboys fans would agree he has many more.
Who knows what's in store for Maye in the years to come?
Progress has been the name of the game for the Patriots, and especially in the mindset of their second-year QB. Just look at Maye's passer rating over the last six weeks. In the Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, he finished the game with an 80.6 rating. Week 2 saw him finishing with a passer rating of 137.3, Week 3, 102.1, Week 4, 155.6, Week 5, 101.1, and Week 6 was 140.1.
The Patriots' star quarterback is filling a void that Pats fans have yearned for since Tom Brady exited Gillette Stadium.
There are a lot of firsts right now for Maye. His long ball, a 53-yard throw to DeMario Douglas for a touchdown, was the longest of his career. He's now having to dodge MVP questions as the season goes on. But if we keep seeing stats every weekend like those after the win over the Saints, there will be no way to dodge MVP chatter.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!