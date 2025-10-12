Patriots Defeat Saints: Five Key Takeaways
In the wake of their impressive 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, the New England Patriots stressed the importance of maintaining momentum heading to their Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints this weekend at the Caesars Superdome.
While their efforts were not perfect, they were more than sufficient to earn the 25-19 victory over the Saints, putting them at 4-2 on the season.
Behind another stellar performance by quarterback Drake Maye, the Pats demonstrated a versatility on offense, while taking a more retro approach to defense in their Week 6 win. As such, they are becoming a team which is gaining experience in winning games in multiple ways.
In that vein, here is a look at five key takeaways from this Week 6 matchup from the “Big Easy.”
Drake Maye Carried Patriots Offense
In addition to his ability to deliver the big play, Maye has made notable strides with improving his footwork, reading opposing defenses and tempering his on-field aggression. In Week 6, the 23-year old completed 18-of-26 passes for 261 yards with three touchdowns. While Maye’s success may have been somewhat dependent on the quality of protection he received from his offensive line, he found success against the Saints by maximizing his yardage gains on early downs and using the intermediate areas of the field to move the ball. His scoring connections with both Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas prove that the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft is capable of elevating the performance of his pass catchers, while carrying a slow-developing running game.
Running Game Still Searching
While the Pats running game was expected to take a step back due to the season-ending injury to veteran Antonio Gibson, their ground attack has been nearly invisible in recent weeks. The trend continued in New Orleans in Week six, as New England collectively rushed for 73 yards. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball 13 times for 18 yards, while rookie TreVeyon Henderson compiled 27 yards on nine attempts. Maye logged 28 yards on the ground, as well. Though Maye’s exemplary play has helped mitigate the Pats lack of production on the ground, the Pats and coordinator Josh McDaniels must find an answer, should they wish to be in contention for a playoff spot.
Kayshon Boutte
In what some described as a ‘homecoming” for the Pats’ third-year receiver, Boutte proved himself to be an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195-pounds he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. In fact, his ability to adjust his body to make contested catches. Boutte’s much-improved route running made him one of Maye’s most-targeted weapons this weekend at Caesars Superdome. When New England needed a play, the LSU product delivered. He finished the day with an impressive five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Pats Defense Goes Back in Time
While the Patriots have clearly shifted the focus of their defense from preventive to proactive to begin 2025, the Pats looked a lot like the “Bend, Don’t Break” defense deployed for nearly two decades under former coach Bill Belichick. While New Orleans managed to put together five scoring drives in Week 6, only one resulted in a touchdown. The Pats defense held the Saints to converting only 3-of-9 third-down attempts, while limiting them to successfully completing only one of their two trips to the end zone. Once again, the Patriots defensive front consisting of tackles Milton Williams, Christian Barmore and Khyiris Tonga proved to be a formidable wall which opposing offenses had trouble penetrating.
Marcus Jones
Athouugh Jones has made national headlines for his prowess as a top-shelf returner, Jones has become a high-performing cornerback — and thus a complete football player — in his first season as a team captain. Jones finished the day with five tackles, three pass deflections and one sack — the first of his first career, in the fourth quarter when he took down Rattler for a three-yard loss to force a field goal. At his core, Jones is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed to make him a valuable, and dangerous weapon. His traits were on full display for the Pats against a speedy, aggressive New Orleans offense in Week 6.
