Patriots' Drake Maye Gives Blunt Response to Bills Loss
The New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Drake Maye came up just short against the Buffalo Bills yesterday. When all was said and done, they ended up losing by a final score of 24-21.
Despite the loss, there were a lot of positives to take away from this game. Truthfully, the Patriots were not supposed to be able to make this a game.
From the very start of the matchup, New England looked like they came to win. They went up 14-0 early in the second quarter, but were unable to keep their hot start going.
Unfortunately, the Patriots made some mistakes that hurt their chances and they simply didn't put together a complete 60-minute performance.
Following the loss, Maye spoke out with a short and blunt take about losing to the Bills.
"We hurt ourselves. Same things. Same things repeating… I’ve got to be better," Maye said.
While Maye is shouldering blame for the loss, he put together an impressive performance going head-to-head against MVP candidate Josh Allen.
Maye ended up completing 22 of his 36 pass attempts for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also picked up 30 yards on six carries.
Those numbers were much better than the performance that Allen put together. To be able to outplay an MVP as a rookie is an impressive feat in and of itself.
New England has to feel good about their future with Maye leading the way. The loss also moved them up to No. 2 in the NFL Draft order if the season ended today. That would not be a bad place to be and could end up landing them a star playmaker like Travis Hunter.
Fans should be excited about the way the team played. They may have lost, but they pushed a Super Bowl favorite to the brink.
This is a very positive sign for the future and Maye deserves a lot of credit for the job he did helping them make it such a close game.
