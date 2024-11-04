Patriots' Drake Maye Earns Endorsement from Star Defender
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had the type of afternoon you would expect from a rookie during his team's loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
He had moments of glory, like when he evaded multiple defenders to extend a play before lofting up an incredible touchdown pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson at the end of regulation, sending the game into overtime.
He then had moments of frustration, like when he threw into double coverage on a first-down play in the extra session, resulting in a game-ending interception.
But there is no question that Maye flashed considerable potential, and after the game, he apparently earned some significant props from one of the Titans' best players, via Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.
"Titans DT Jeffery Simmons said he sought out Drake Maye after the game to tell him 'he’s going to be a hell of a player,'" Volin posted to his X account.
Maye went 29-for-41 with 206 yards, a touchdown and three turnovers (a couple of picks and a lost fumble) while also carrying the ball eight times for 95 yards.
On the season overall, the No. 3 overall pick has thrown for 770 yards, six touchdowns and four picks while completing 65.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 85.1. He has also rushed for 209 yards and a score, averaging an incredible 10 yards per carry.
Maye obviously still has plenty of work to do, and it would certainly benefit him if the Patriots provided him with some more help moving forward.
But for him to earn an endorsement from a two-time Pro Bowler in Simmons—who logged five tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery against New England—is significant.
We'll see what Maye has in store the rest of the way in 2024.
