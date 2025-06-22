Patriots' Drake Maye Makes Major Life Announcement
The New England Patriots are one of the most intriguing teams of the 2025 season. Their offense added several weapons around rising star quarterback Drake Maye. Former All-Pro Stefon Diggs was the biggest splash addition to join the Patriots' offensive fray. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams were also added in the draft in the second and third rounds, respectively, as was left tackle Will Campbell, who will protect Maye's blind side.
New England also strengthened their defense to keep points off the board while Maye and Co. put their own points up. Defensive tackle Milton Williams is coming off a heroic Super Bowl performance and was signed at the start of free agency. Cornerback Carlton Davis and linebacker Robert Spillane were also massive additions to the defense at the beginning of the free agency period.
However, as the Patriots and the rest of the NFL are in the midst of their month-long summer break, Maye is adding a ring to his finger, as he and his middle-school sweetheart have officially tied the knot and gotten married. Maye posted on his Instagram that he proposed to his now-wife, Ann, back in January. Per Ann's Instagram, the two made things official on Saturday, June 21st.
Maye isn't the only quarterback in the AFC East to get married this offseason, as Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld also got married earlier in June. The two quarterbacks will have their first meeting of the 2025 season in Week 5 when the Patriots travel to Highmark Stadium for the final time, as Buffalo will open a new stadium in 2026. Maye had a terrific performance in Buffalo last season, going 22-of-36 for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He did have an interception, as well, but the then-rookie also had the Patriots jump out to an early 14-0 lead in that contest. Perhaps he can get his first win against one of the NFL's best teams this coming season.
