Patriots' Drake Maye Has One Concern
The New England Patriots could not be more excited about the future of young quarterback Drake Maye. During his rookie season, Maye truly showed superstar potential and made it clear that he is indeed the Patriots' new franchise quarterback.
After taking over the starting job much earlier than expected, Maye did not disappoint.
When everything was said and done, he completed 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during his rookie year. He also racked up 421 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.
At just 22 years old, the sky is the limit for Maye moving forward.
That being said, there was one concern that the young quarterback has to improve next season.
Mike Masala of The Sporting News took a look at Maye's rookie season. He gave Maye a B- grade for his first year, noting one concern about the way he played.
"The turnovers (10 interceptions and nine total fumbles) were a bit of a concern this season," Masala wrote. "However, with more around him in the future, he should be able to limit those and help carry the team."
Thankfully, Masala is 100 percent right about some of the issues being fixed when the team gets better around him.
One of the big priorities this offseason for New England will be bringing in a better offensive line and a top-tier target for Maye. If the line can keep him upright and protected longer, he won't be forced to make rushed decisons that lead to mistakes.
Adding a No. 1 wide receiver is an obvious help.
Granted, Maye turned the football over too much. But, he is a rookie and most rookie quarterbacks turn the football over some as they learn to read defenses and react to the speed of the NFL game.
While there are still many ways for him to improve, Maye performed as well as the Patriots could have asked. His future could not be brighter for New England.
