Patriots’ Drake Maye Pulls Off Another Unbelievable Play
The New England Patriots have suffered through a brutal game this afternoon on the road against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.
Coming into the game, the Patriots were expected to lose. That has not ended up being inaccurate.
At the time of this writing, New England is trailing the Dolphins by a score of 31-15.
While there haven't been many things to be excited about today, Drake Maye has once again provided some entertainment. As has been the case throughout most of the season, he has played good football.
So far in today's game, Maye has completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 196 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He has also picked up 26 yards on the ground.
Once again, Maye pulled off a crazy fourth down play.
Early in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-15, Maye was able to make a monstrous and wild play. He ended up throwing a 38-yard touchdown on the play.
Take a look at Maye's latest magical pass for yourself:
Since taking over the starting job, Maye has shown off the superstar potential that made the Patriots take him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has not disappointed and has given the franchise reasons to be confident about the future.
Finding a franchise quarterback is one of the most difficult parts of building a team. Clearly, they have found their guy.
Not only is his arm talent impressive, his leadership, football IQ, and ability to extend plays have popped off the charts. Plays like this are very difficult to make, but he makes them look easy.
All of that being said, New England is going to continue struggling throughout the remainder of the season. They simply aren't a great football team right now, but there are some bright spots on the roster that provide a lot of promise for the future.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!