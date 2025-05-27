Patriots' Drake Maye Wildly Predicted to Break Huge NFL Record
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye turned a lot of heads during his rookie campaign, establishing himself as the Patriots' signal-caller of the future. Or at least that's the hope.
Maye supplanted Jacoby Brissett as New England's starting quarterback last October and ended up throwing for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 88.1. He also rushed for 421 yards and a couple of scores while averaging 7.8 yards per carry, although he fumbled nine times.
Obviously, the former No. 3 overall pick needs to clean things up as far as ball security, but he definitely showed flashes of brilliance in Year 1.
Now, Maye is entering a pivotal sophomore season, a year that tends to be rough on young quarterbacks. Fortunately, the Pats have added some significant pieces for him this offseason, both in terms of weapons and offensive line help.
But just what will Maye do in 2025?
Michael DeVito of Musket Fire has revealed some bold predictions for the University of North Carolina product, and if Maye actually does achieve these numbers, he will absolutely be in contention for a Pro Bowl and possibly even an MVP.
DeVito expects Maye to throw close to 4,000 yards with 30 touchdowns while trimming his interceptions down to eight. Additionally, he feels that the 22-year-old will rush for 500 yards.
But here's the real kicker: he also has Maye completing between 74 and 75 percent of his passes when the NFL record is 74.4 percent. So, basically, DeVito feels that Maye could set a league milestone next season.
Let's be clear: those are some very, very lofty predictions. It seems incredibly hard to believe that Maye will complete 74 percent of his passes. Heck, hitting 70 percent would be surprising. As far as 30 passing touchdowns? It's doable, but only eight picks along with that? That's probably overly optimistic for a second-year quarterback who threw 10 in 12 starts in his rookie season.
But it's really the completion percentage that is, by far, the most unrealistic prediction of the lot.
