Patriots Drop Season Opener to Raiders: Five Instant Takeaways
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots proved that there are still “miles to go” on the road to contention as they begin the Mike Vrabel era.
However, there were moments of value on which they may build their vehicle for such travel.
Veteran quarterback Geno Smith completed 24-of-34 passes for 362 yards with one touchdown and one interception, outdueling Pats starter Drake Maye in handing the hometown team a 20-13 loss at Gillette Stadium in Week 1.
In that vein, here is a look at five instant takeaways from the Pats loss in their season opener:
Hot Start, Quiet Finish
While New England entered the half with a 10-7 lead over the Raiders, their laurels would remain short-lived. The Raiders defense forced the Pats into tough situations, leading to a pair of three-and-outs to begin the third quarter. Conversely, Las Vegas’ offense completed nine 20-plus yard pass plays, taking the lead for good on a five-play, 71-yard drive, culminating in a -yard touchdown run for rookie rusher Ashton Jeanty and a 14-10 lead.
Drake Maye: Quarterback Snapshot
Though he remained devoid of egregious mistakes, Maye’s season-opener was largely defined by the terms “ebb and flow.” Maye finished the day going 30-of-46 for 287 yards and one touchdown, with one interception. For the newly-turned 23-year-old, it was a tale of two halves.
Taking full advantage of a first-half interception by safety Jaylinn Hawkins, Maye led his team 82 yards on 12 plays, culminating in a scoring strike to receiver DeMario Douglas. In spite of the wet weather conditions, Maye and the Pats utilized the passing game to advance the ball — with completions to tight end Hunter Henry (27 yards) receiver Kayshon Boutte (24 yards) and tight end Austin Hooper (10 yards) to put New England into the red zone. Douglas was able to identify Las Vegas’ coverage pre-snap, and quickly broke open to secure a 3-yard touchdown pass from Maye.
Unfortunately, Maye and the Pats were inconsistent in the second half, falling victim to would-be turnovers and inability to penetrate a lockdown Raiders defense. The Pats quarterback did forge a strong connection with receiver Kayshon Boutte, who finished the game with six catches for 103 yards.
Offensive Line
The Patriots starting line on Sunday was as expected, featuring Will Campbell at left tackle, Jared Wilson at left guard, Garrett Bradury at center, Michael Onwenu at right guard and Morgan Moses at right tackle. While the line itself held up well throughout the first half, the line began to break a bit — headlined by a tough fourth quarter for Campbell.
With just over five minutes remaining in the second half, Raiders rusher Malcom Koonce showcased his abilities by beating Campbell to strip Maye of the football. While Campbell was able to recover the football, he was whistled for a false start to effectively stall the fourth-quarter drive. Campbell will undoubtedly work with line coach Doug Marrone this week on both technique and fundamentals as he moves past his trial-by-fire against the Raiders pass-rush “monster” tandem of Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce.
Harold Landry
Harold Landry appears to be a hand-in-glove fit for Vrabel’s defense. He finished his first game in a Pats uniform having collected five total tackles, three tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks. Landry has been professionally intertwined with Vrabel since 2018, when the former was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 41 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Under Vrabel’s tutelage, Landry became one of the team’s top defenders. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound linebacker compiled 326 total tackles, 41.5 sacks and eight pass-breakups in five seasons.
For his efforts, he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021. Despite Vrabel’s departure in 2024, Landry continued to play at a high level. He started all 17 games, finishing with 71 tackles, nine sacks, 18 pressures and four pass deflections. Still, the vigor with which he approached the game had appeared to wane in his coach’s absence. His reunion with Vrabel has allowed him to take on a leadership role in his first year with the Pats. he showed that in earnest on Sunday against the Raiders.
Alex Austin is a Keeper
Given the absence of second team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez, Austin assumed the starting role opposite Carlton Davis for Sunday’s matchup — parlaying a strong showing during both training camp and the preseason into a notable role in the Pats secondary in 2025. Austin looked every bit the part of a starter, collecting five total tackles, one tackle-for-loss and remained in the mix on several targets of Las Vegas’ receivers, including former Pats receiver Jakobi Meyers.
While adequately sized for his position, Austin often plays bigger than his 6’1” frame. His ability to contest the catch, as well as remain in step with his receivers, will need to be in mid-season form to help the Pats neutralize the Raiders pass catches, both in the open and out of the backfield. Should Gonzalez remained sidelined for Week 2 or beyond, Austin is more than capable of weathering the storm in the short term.
