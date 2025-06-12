Patriots Rookie WR Impresses During Minicamp
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No one loves an underdog slot receiver story quite like the New England Patriots.
Particularly when running offensive schemes under the direction of current coordinator Josh McDaniels, slot receivers have been known to thrive. From ex-Pats such as Wes Welker to Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, New England has been known to utilize players with the aptitude to find success both before and after the catch.
Could rookie free agent Efton Chism III be the next in a long line of Foxborough’s slot success stories?
Judging by his impressive performance during offseason workouts, Chism maybe among the hottest names to watch closely during training camp.
“I’m just trying to take advantage of every opportunity I get,” Chism told reporters following Tuesday’s minicamp practice. “Whether that’s a scout team rep, a special teams rep, or building the quarterback’s trust to where they want to throw me the ball … that’s my focus.”
Despite not being selected in April’s draft, Chism is entering the NFL with quite an admirable resume. The 23-year-old earned All-Big Sky First Team honors in 2024, after finishing the year with an Eastern Washington school record 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also ranked first in the nation by averaging 10 receptions per game. The Kirkland, WA native finished his collegiate career with 346 receptions for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Accordingly, Chism continues to be heralded as a prototypical slot receiver in McDaniels’ offense. Not only does he possess the agility to fluidly change direction, but he also is sure-handed and surprisingly strong at the catch point. In addition to his prowess as a pass catcher, the 5’10” 195-pound receiver is also adept in the game’s third phase — having served as a punt returner, while averaging 21 yards-per-kickoff-return for the Eagles’ special teams unit.
Still, Chism is not one to rest on his laurels. In fact, the undrafted rookie plans on using New England’s upcoming break not only to enhance his conditioning, but also to study the technique of the Patriots former slot legends.
“I love watching those guys,” Chism said. “Just to see how they [Welker, Edelman, Amendola, etc.] did it and try to develop that into my game. I love the way they get open versus man and obviously they feel zones very well … it’s a great learning experience.”
While Chism is determined to do everything within his power to earn a spot on New England’s opening day roster, his fate ultimately rests with head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff. Fortunately for him, the new “HC of the NEP” appears to be pleased with what he has seen to date — including Chism’s earning the trust of quarterback Drake Maye.
“I think he's a talented player,” Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday. “I think he has a certain skill set. He's dedicated. He's studied extremely hard. He has a good feel for what we're asking him to do … The biggest thing for receivers is that there's trust from the guy that throws the football. When you earn the quarterback's trust, it doesn't take you long to figure it out. It's the ones they target. That's a good indicator.”
Considering that Chism has been one of Maye’s most targeted pass-catchers during offseason workouts, the Patriots receivers corps may be primed to add a bit of “Back to the Future” when it comes to writing their own 2025 season story.
