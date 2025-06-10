Patriots Release Dates for 2025 Training Camp
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As both players and coaches of the New England Patriots prepare to enjoy a brief summer vacation, the team is making plans to welcome the fanbase back to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium.
With the countdown to kickoff for the upcoming NFL season underway, the Patriots have announced the initial dates for 2025 training camp.
New England confirmed, via Tuesday afternoon press release, that veteran players are required to report to camp on July 22. The team will conduct their first training camp practices on July 23 on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
This year marks the 66th annual training camp for the Patriots, including their 23rd consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium. Accordingly, fans will get the chance to watch their favorite Patriots in action, while getting a bird’s eye view at some some of the team’s most-compelling positional battles.
In addition, the Patriots previously confirmed that they will hold a joint practice session with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Aug. 6 in Foxborough prior to their preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 8.
As will be the case with many of this year’s season milestones, head coach Mike Vrabel is conducting his first training camp as the Patriots’ top option on the coaching depth chart. With offseason workout phases 1 and 2 — as well as mandatory minicamp — firmly behind them, Vrabel and the Patriots are now ready to fine tune their preparations in advance of the start of camp in late July.
All practice times and dates will be updated once confirmed in the days leading into training camp. All outdoor training camp practices are open to the public and free to attend.
