Patriots' Fan Favorite RB Lands Massive Prediction
The New England Patriots have made an obvious attempt to shore up their rushing attack this offseason, selecting running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft. They then made a rather intriguing move, nabbing undrafted rookie halfback Lan Larison.
Larison has already become a fan favorite in New England due to his similarities to former Patriots running backs Danny Woodhead and James White. He is a terrific pass-catcher out of the backfield and could absolutely make an impact for New England in 2025.
The problem is that the Pats' running back room is a bit crowded right now, with Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson occupying the top three spots. But if the Patriots keep a fourth halfback, could it be Larison?
Keagen Stiefel of NESN certainly seems to think it's a possibility.
"TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson will be there in Week 1, but most teams carry at least four, so the options are either Larison, Terrell Jennings or Trayveon Williams," Stiefel wrote. "I’d probably bet on him to start on the practice squad before eventually being pulled up during the season if injuries hit, but why wait? If you plan on running the ball like we all think you’re going to, give yourself the necessary depth."
Larison played his collegiate football at UC Davis and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,465 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground while hauling in 62 receptions for 847 yards and six scores. It marked his second straight 1,000-yard season on the ground.
The 23-year-old's versatility is definitely appealing to the Patriots, and it's not like Jennings or Williams provide anything that Larison doesn't. It might even make sense to trade Gibson in order to clear room for Larison.
