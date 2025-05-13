Patriots Floated as Trade Destination for Superstar Defender
The New England Patriots have certainly spent a lot of time addressing their defense this offseason, but is it possible they could have another big move up their sleeves?
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire think there's a chance, floating the Patriots as a potential trade destination for disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Hendrickson requested to be dealt earlier this offseason due to a contract dispute, and he stated on Monday that he still has not made any headway with the Bengals on extension discussions.
Naturally, trade speculation is continuing to build around the superstar pass rusher, who finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting this past season.
"If they continue the lack of communication, Hendrickson has made it clear he will not suit up for the Bengals this upcoming season," Marshall wrote. "That could prompt the team to trade him before things get too ugly, and the Patriots have the means to get a deal done. ... Hendrickson would immediately elevate their defensive impact, which has been lacking over the last few years, and raise the chance of the team being an overall threat this season."
Hendrickson has racked up 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons and has made four straight trips to the Pro Bowl.
The problem with Hendrickson is that he is 30 years old and has just one year remaining on his contract, so New England would need to be careful in surrendering substantial assets for him.
The Pats finished last in the NFL with only 28 sacks last season, but they have taken steps to improve their pass rush over the last couple of months, signing Harold Landry and Milton Williams in free agency and also selecting Bradyn Swinson in the draft.
Obviously, Hendrickson is in a league of his own, but the cost to acquire the aging defender may be more than its worth for a rebuilding Patriots squad that has posted back-to-back four-win campaigns.
