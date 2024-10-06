Patriots Floated as Trade Suitor for Packers WR
The New England Patriots could use more help at the wide receiver position. That has led some to speculate that they could be active in the trade market if the right players becomes available.
With that in mind, they're now being linked to a potential trade for a Green Bay Packers' wideout.
Romeo Doubs has found himself in a rough situation with the Packers. He skipped multiple practices this week and ended up being suspended for this week's game due to his conduct. It seems like an ugly situation that could end up resulting in a potential trade if things don't fix between the two parties.
Kameron Duncan of The Spun has suggested that the Patriots would be one of the top potential trade destinations for Doubs if he is made available.
"At only 24, the best part of Doubs' career is likely ahead of him. If the Patriots can bring him in, they could make him a focal point of their offense as they develop quarterback Drake Maye."
Doubs is exactly the kind of wide receiver that New England would want to target. They aren't going to go after aging veterans. As mentioned in the above quote, Drake Maye will be taking over as the starter at some point in the near future and they'll need a top weapon to develop with him.
When it comes to Doubs, the young wideout has shown during his young career with Green Bay that he has the talent and ability to be a top target.
So far during the 2024 NFL season, Doubs has caught 12 passes for 169 yards. Last season, he racked up 59 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns.
Those numbers may not be huge, but he has recorded them in a very stacked wide receiver room. The Packers have Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Bo Melton on their roster.
At this point in time, there is no guarantee that Green Bay will make Doubs available. However, if they do, New England would make a lot of sense for him.
Expect to continue hearing more about the Patriots' potential search for wide receiver help. This is just one option that they could consider taking a look at.
