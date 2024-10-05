Patriots Hit With Long List of Injuries for Dolphins Game
The New England Patriots are gearing up for a huge game on Sunday afternoon against the AFC East division rival Miami Dolphins.
After losing three straight games, the Patriots badly need to figure out how to pick up a win. Starting off the year with a 1-4 record might be too much for the team to attempt to come back from.
That being said, New England is going to have to attempt to beat the Dolphins with some potential injury issues to watch.
On X, the Patriots released their new injury report. There are a lot of players who are questionable to play this week.
Among those players are safety Kyle Dugger, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, cornerback Jonathan Jones, guard Michael Jordan, and safety Jabrill Peppers. In total, there were 13 players listed with an injury designation.
Miami, on the other hand, will be without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again as he patiently works his way back from yet another concussion.
Here is the injury report that the Dolphins have released for tomorrow's game.
All of that being said, New England has to have other players step up. No matter who ends up missing the game on that list, they don't have any excuses. They have to find a way to win.
It will be interesting to see how the team look this week. Rhamondre Stevenson was removed from his starting role due to fumble issues, with Antonio Gibson taking his place as the starting running back. The offensive line is hoping to have a bounce-back performance as well.
Jacoby Brissett will also need to figure out a way to start moving the football through the air at a higher level.
While they clearly have a lot of work cut out for themselves, the Patriots have an opportunity. Going up against a team without its starting quarterback gives them a big fighting chance.
Hopefuly, we'll all be talking about a huge New England win on Monday morning.
