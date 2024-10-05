Patriots Coaches Unified on Drake Maye Plan
The New England Patriots are headed into Week 5 with a 1-3 record and are coming off of three straight losses. Their lost two losses have come in blowout fashion.
Due to their losses, there have been calls for the Patriots to make a change at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett has struggled to move the ball through the air consistently. That has led to a lot of frustration.
Despite the struggles the veteran has had and the calls to start Maye, the coaching staff is not prepared to make that change right now.
According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, the coaching staff is completely unified on their plan for the rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall pick.
"What I've been told is they are all aligned in terms of the plan for Drake Maye, and my belief is they have a window of time that they envision Drake Maye playing. And he is going to play. He's going to play this year whether or not the offensive line is an utter crap show. He's going to be out there eventually. The question is not if, but when."
It's good to hear that the coaching staff has a unified approach to what they're going to do with Maye. They're developing him on the sideline and waiting until he is 100 percent ready to play.
That is the right way to handle a young quarterback.
Far too often, young quarterbacks are put out on the field too early. They make mistakes, get hit, and end up being rattled. New England cannot afford to have that happen with Maye.
When they selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick, they knew they were taking the face of their future. They envision him being the team's long-term starting quarterback for years to come.
One of the big concerns about playing Maye right now is the fact that the offensive line has struggled mightily. Maye was given a drive of playing time earlier this year, but he ended up getting sacked twice. They are playing it safe with him, which is the right call.
All of that being said, it sure sounds like the rookie will end up being the starter at some point this season. When that time comes, the Patriots want to make sure they are giving him the best opportunity to find success.
