Patriots Lose Key Defender for Dolphins Game
Ahead of this week's game, the New England Patriots have suffered a major injury loss. They will have to face off against the Miami Dolphins without one of their key defenders.
According to a release from the Patriots on X, they announced that safety Jabrill Peppers has been downgraded to "out" against the Dolphins.
Peppers has become a key leader for the defense. He's also one of their best playmakers.
He has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the week. While the team was holding out hope that he could play, it's clear that the injury wasn't healing up enough.
So far this season in four games, Peppers has racked up 23 total tackles to go along with an interception and two defended passes. He has been a playmaker and a sure tackler. Those things will be missed against Miami.
On the other side of the field, the Dolphins will also be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. At least New England won't have to try and defend against a fully healthy Dolphins' offense without their star safety.
Jerod Mayo and company have to find a way to pick up a win this week. They are just 1-3 this season and have lost three games in a row with the last two being in blowout fashion.
Some changes have already been made, with Rhamondre Stevenson being removed from his role as the starting running back. To replace him, Antonio Gibson will get the starting nod.
At the quarterback position, there have been a lot of calls for the Patriots to start Drake Maye over Jacoby Brissett. Mayo has stood firm in his decision to keep Brissett as the starter.
All of that being said, it's clear that New England is entering a very important week. If they lose their fourth straight game, the panic chatter will reach an all-time high. Should they find a way to win, a lot of the frustration would die down, which is exactly what the team needs.
