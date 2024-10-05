Patriots Seeking Trade for Disappointing WR
The New England Patriots are going to be a very intriguing team to keep an eye on as the NFL trade deadline continues to draw closer.
With just one month until the deadline, it sounds like the Patriots are looking to move at least one wide receiver. Tyquan Thornton appears to be readily available on the trade market for any team that is interested.
According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, New England is open to trade Thornton.
"The New England Patriots have let it be known that Tyquan Thornton is available."
Originally drafted with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Thornton simply has not developed to being the kind of wideout that the Patriots thought they were getting.
So far in his 26 career games played, he has caught 37 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns. He just hasn't been able to make an impact in New England.
That being said, he is just 24 years old. There is plenty of time for him to jumpstart his career and get back on track. However, he might need to do that with a different team.
Looking around the NFL, there are quite a few teams who could use help at the wide receiver position. Any of those teams could have interest in acquiring Thornton.
It seems very likely that the Patriots would be willing to part ways with him for a relatively cheap price.
A sixth-round pick would likely be a starting point in negotiations.
Granted, there is no guarantee that New England would part with him for such a late-round pick. They may opt to keep him around and see if they can develop him. But, that's likely the market for him if they do trade him.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Patriots as the NFL trade deadline draws closer. They could trade away a couple of pieces or they could try to acquire a player or two.
Thornton appears to be one of the names that might be playing elsehwere later this season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!