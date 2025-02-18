Patriots Get Potential Trade Price for Deebo Samuel
The New England Patriots are not expected to have a chance to land their top target in free agency. It has been reported that Tee Higgins is expected to receive the franchise tag again from the Cincinnati Bengals.
Unfortunately, that means the Patriots will have to search for wide receiver help elsewhere. Thankfully, there are a lot of different routes the front office could choose to take.
One of those routes could include a trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Samuel is widely expected to be traded this offseason. While he is nothing close to what Higgins would have been, he could end up being a solid impact player for New England.
With that in mind, what would it take for the Patriots to acquire Samuel from the 49ers?
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has suggested a potential trade that would land Samuel in New England. He has the Patriots sending a fourth round pick (No. 107 overall) to San Francisco in exchange for Samuel.
"Samuel would bolster a receiver room that has been starved of top talent for years and could prove to be a go-to target for rising second-year quarterback Drake Maye," Sullivan wrote.
"New England has the most cap space in the league this offseason, so a trade for Samuel wouldn't preclude them from making other necessary moves to improve the roster and even adding more pass-catching help. As for the 49ers, this would be their most ideal outcome out of the three proposed deals, with the Patriots pick coming near the top of Day 3," he continued.
If that is truly what the price range really is, New England should give it a shot.
During the 2024 NFL season with the 49ers, Samuel ended up catching 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns. He also picked up 136 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Are those true No. 1 numbers for Samuel? No, but he could end up taking his game another level in the Patriots' offense with a bigger role and as the clear-cut No. 1 target.
Even if he doesn't put up superstar numbers, he would bring another playmaking option. Drake Maye would be able to utilize him and let him make plays after the catch.
It's certainly a scenario to keep an eye on for New England heading deeper into the offseason.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!