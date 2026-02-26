Old FSU Teammate Proud to See Joshua Farmer Succeed With Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS --- When LSU edge rusher Patrick Payton turned on the TV for Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, there was one player on his mind.

Joshua Farmer, the Patriots' rookie defensive tackle who was on injured reserve for the game, is close friends with Payton, dating back to the time when they entered Florida State together as freshmen in 2021. For Payton, seeing his former teammate get to that stage of the NFL was inspiring for him.

"He was blessed to go to the Super Bowl this year," Payton said at the NFL Combine. "He was my right hand man when I came in, we both came in at the same time. He was the d-tackle, I was the end. We played right alongside each other."

Farmer suffered a hamstring injury late into his rookie season, limiting his time on the practice and game fields. Even though he was on IR during the actual Super Bowl, Farmer came oh-so-close to ending his rookie season with a Super Bowl championship ring.

Does Joshua Farmer Team Up With His Former College Buddy?

"It was great, just knowing he was living out his dream," Payton said. "He never really won nothing, like state, no championship in college. He had a chance to win it in his first year, and even though he came up short, it was still a blessing."

Payton spent four seasons with the Seminoles, transferring after the 2024 season to LSU. Once he was with the Tigers, he had a successful final season of college ball, racking up 34 tackles and six passes defended. The fifth-year senior is a lanky edge rusher who can add versatility if he needs to put his hand in the dirt or drop back into coverage.

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Patrick Payton (6) looks over the Florida Gators offense during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"I feel like my athletic ability and my versatility, I feel like I could do it all," Payton said. "I could rush, I could play the run, I could cover. No matter what they ask me to do, I'm gonna do it."

Payton is part of a very stacked edge rusher class. He's been projected to be taken late on day three, potentially in the sixth or seventh round. He knows he's got a smaller build than some of the other edge players, but Payton is sure in himself to succeed at the next level -- wherever that may be.

The self-described "finesse" player also said he would love to play with Farmer once again at the NFL level. He has an opportunity to, as both Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel have consistently praised the depth of the position at the Combine.

"I wish I could play with him one more time," he said.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!