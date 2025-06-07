Patriots' Most Pressing Question Exposed Amid Wild Offseason
The New England Patriots have certainly been busy this offseason, utilizing their expansive cap space while also making plenty of noise in the NFL Draft.
The Patriots' moves have resulted in many proclaiming them to be legitimate playoff contenders in the AFC heading into 2025, which may be jumping the gun when you consider that New England is recovering from back-to-back four-win campaigns.
Regardless, Pats fans are excited, and understandably so given how much suffering they have endured for the past half-decade (especially after becoming so accustomed to success). Because of their excitement, though, they may be overlooking some serious questions facing the team.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder has identified what he feels is the more pressing question the Patriots must deal with going into next season.
"How quickly can the new roster gel?" questioned Holder. "As it stands, the Patriots are projected to have 10 new starters this season, nearly half of their starting lineup. That number could easily bump up to 11 and four out of five offensive-line spots if free-agent signing Wes Schweitzer or third-round pick Jared Wilson beats out Cole Strange at guard."
Those are some wholesale changes for sure, and Holder isn't positive that New England will be able to handle all of the alterations.
"New England needed a roster overhaul after finishing 4-13 last year, but it could be difficult for that many new players to build chemistry together," Holder added. "That heightens the stakes during training camp compared to other teams, as the locker room will have to gel together quickly to avoid getting off to a slow start this fall."
Holder definitely has a point. We really don't know how this will all mesh for the Pats, especially on the offensive end. Let's also remember that the Patriots have a brand new coaching staff, which could be challenging for sophomore quarterback Drake Maye, who already has to learn a new offense.
