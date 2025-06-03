Patriots Interim DC Keeping Defense Together
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams continues to recover from a health scare he experienced earlier this offseason, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr is proving that the Pats have a strong succession plan already in place on head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff.
Kuhr, who has taken over Williams’ responsibilities during his absence, has been directing the Pats defense throughout the team’s offseason workout program, including both OTAs and rookie minicamp. To date, the Pats preventive unit has performed at a high level — showcasing their aggression and athleticism while flexing their muscle against their overmatched counterparts on offense.
Though Kuhr has proved to be a capable steward of the Pats’ defense, the 37-year-old continues to be the ultimate team player while crediting his most-values colleagues.
“I’m just an extension of T [Williams] and Vrabes [Vrabel,] Kuhr told reporters prior to the start of Monday’s practice. “We’re really always on the same page. It’s just my voice doing it.”
Shortly after the respective hirings of Vrabel and Williams, Kuhr was brought to New England to help revive an inside linebackers group that underperformed in 2024. While he spent the previous season as a defensive assistant with the New York Giants, Kuhr forged his connection with both Williams and Vrabel while serving on the latter’s Tennessee Titans staff for four years — first as a quality control coach and later as assistant linebackers coach.
Per physician’s orders — after recently suffering what he deemed to be an “eye-opening medical situation” — Williams remained at his home in Detroit as Vrabel, Patriots rookies and roster hopefuls took the practice fields for the first time this offseason. Since that time, Kuhr has kept the defense running smoothly — a situation which comes as no surprise to Williams.
“Zak’s unbelievable. He’s an unbelievably smart guy,” Williams said of Kuhr when speaking to reporters in May. “He’s going to be a superstar in this league. Smart, and more than anything he has the ability to connect with players.”
