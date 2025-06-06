Patriots-49ers Trade Proposal Ships Veteran WR to San Francisco
The New England Patriots suddenly have a glut at the wide receiver position, and the San Francisco 49ers may be able to help them clear it.
The 49ers are in need of some wide receiver depth themselves after trading away Deebo Samuel earlier this offseason and with Brandon Aiyuk recovering from a torn ACL, so they could represent a great match for the Patriots in a potential deal.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network thinks San Francisco could partner up with New England in a possible trade for Kendrick Bourne, who spent the first four years of his career in the Bay before signing with the Pats in 2021.
"Kendrick Bourne is a familiar face, having spent the first four years of his career in San Francisco. He could be a smart addition, whether Aiyuk is ready to go or not," Austin wrote. "Bourne’s future with the Patriots is somewhat uncertain, especially since the new coaching staff has no attachment to him. Since posting 55 catches and 800 yards in 2021, he hasn’t surpassed 500 receiving yards in a season, and a torn ACL in October 2023 has impacted his availability the past two years."
The Patriots added Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency earlier this offseason and also landed Kyle Williams in the NFL Draft. Plus, they nabbed undrafted free agent Efton Chism III, and with only six roster spots available at wide receiver, it could make things dicey for Bourne.
Given that Bourne is now 29 years old (he turns 30 in August) and has already hit his ceiling, it would make sense for New England to move him now and recoup a draft pick for him while also getting out from under his contract, which runs through 2026.
Bourne logged 28 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown last season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!