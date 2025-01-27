Patriots Hire Former Bears Interim HC
The hiring frenzy for the New England Patriots continues.
According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, the Patriots are bringing former Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown onto their coaching staff.
Brown got interviewed by the Patriots for their vacant offensive coordinator role before Josh McDaniels was hired. While that wasn't the position he ultimately landed, he'll still be brought onto the sidelines in as their tight ends coach and pass game coordinator.
Brown was the Bears' offensive coordinator and pass game coordinator entering last year with the Bears before stepping in as the interim head coach after the team let go of Matt Eberflus mid-way through the year in Week 13. He was also the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
His tenure with the Bears didn't quite end in a super stellar fashion, as he was on the losing end in four of Chicago's last five games, which led to the hiring of Ben Johnson to claim the role of head coach. Now, Brown will enter a fresh situation in Foxborough to help build a new regime led by Mike Vrabel.
With the addition of Brown, the Patriots have continued to stay busy doing work on the coaching staff for the offensive side of the ball. And with several positions still not filled, expect Vrabel to keep digging for the best voices to help get this offense on track after years of struggling to stay afloat.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!