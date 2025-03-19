Patriots Country

Patriots Warned About Potential Trade

The New England Patriots have received a warning regarding a potential trade this NFL offseason.

Matthew Schmidt

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots are drawing trade interest in one of their quarterbacks, and it could result in a move being made this offseason.

However, the Patriots may need to come down on their asking price first.

Joe Milton III has widely been viewed as a trade piece since his strong performance in New England's Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills, when he went 22-for-29 with 241 yards and a touchdown while also punching in a rushing score.

The problem is that the Pats are apparently asking for a third-round draft pick in return for Milton, which could result in the Patriots being unable to swing a trade at all.

Sara Marshall of Musket Fire feels New England may be playing with fire here and that it probably isn't likely that the Pats will manage to swing a Day 2 pick in exchange for Milton.

"A third-round pick doesn't seem too egregious, considering how valuable finding the right quarterback is in the NFL. However, it might be too much for a team that needs far more than just a quarterback to turn the team around," Marshall wrote.

Marshall added that the Patriots may want to consider lowering their demands to a fourth-rounder in order to get more teams involved in the bidding.

There are plenty of teams around the NFL that need a quarterback, but most clubs are probably not going to be willing to part with a third-round selection for someone who was a sixth-round pick a year ago and has proven next to nothing on the professional level.

Milton definitely has talent. There is no doubt about that. However, he is a very raw prospect, and rival squads are not going to be entirely swayed by a one-game sample size.

