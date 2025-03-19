Patriots Warned About Potential Trade
The New England Patriots are drawing trade interest in one of their quarterbacks, and it could result in a move being made this offseason.
However, the Patriots may need to come down on their asking price first.
Joe Milton III has widely been viewed as a trade piece since his strong performance in New England's Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills, when he went 22-for-29 with 241 yards and a touchdown while also punching in a rushing score.
The problem is that the Pats are apparently asking for a third-round draft pick in return for Milton, which could result in the Patriots being unable to swing a trade at all.
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire feels New England may be playing with fire here and that it probably isn't likely that the Pats will manage to swing a Day 2 pick in exchange for Milton.
"A third-round pick doesn't seem too egregious, considering how valuable finding the right quarterback is in the NFL. However, it might be too much for a team that needs far more than just a quarterback to turn the team around," Marshall wrote.
Marshall added that the Patriots may want to consider lowering their demands to a fourth-rounder in order to get more teams involved in the bidding.
There are plenty of teams around the NFL that need a quarterback, but most clubs are probably not going to be willing to part with a third-round selection for someone who was a sixth-round pick a year ago and has proven next to nothing on the professional level.
Milton definitely has talent. There is no doubt about that. However, he is a very raw prospect, and rival squads are not going to be entirely swayed by a one-game sample size.
