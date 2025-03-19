Patriots Offensive Line Options Continue to Dwindle
The New England Patriots entered the offseason knowing they needed to patch up their offensive line, but outside of signing tackle Morgan Moses, they haven't done that.
The Patriots tried to sign Ronnie Stanley, but he re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Alaric Jackson stayed with the Los Angeles Rams, and New England also missed out on some other options.
There was one very intriguing left tackle remaining in Cam Robinson, but he just signed with the Houston Texans, a cash-strapped franchise.
How does this keep happening? It should also be noted that while the Pats signed Morgan, he is a right tackle, so Drake Maye's blind side is still a problem.
"While the addition of a veteran like Morgan Moses is a good move, as he will be the starting right tackle, the blind side is more of a concern and has been for New England for many years now, which is not a great spot for a young quarterback like Maye to be in," wrote Sara Marshall of Musket Fire.
Robinson has never made a Pro Bowl since entering the NFL in 2017, but he has at least been a steady presence in the trenches during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and, most recently, the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots could have used that.
Instead, New England continues to fumble around searching for answers, and that's in spite of entering free agency with the most cap room in football.
The Pats had the worst offensive line in the league this past season, and it was an area they knew they needed to fix during the offseason. Thus far, the Patriots have definitely failed in that regard.
Hopefully, New England is able to rectify this in the NFL Draft next month. If not, it could be a long sophomore campaign for Maye.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!