Patriots LB Signs Raiders Offer Sheet

News surfaced that a New England Patriots free agent linebacker has signed an offer sheet from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) reacts after breaking up a pass for Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (not pictured) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
On Wednesday, March 19, the Las Vegas Raiders signed a former New England Patriots linebacker, per an X post from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissaro.

“The #Raiders have signed #Patriots restricted free agent LB Christian Elliss to an offer sheet, per the wire. New England has until Monday to match,” Pelissaro’s post read. 

Elliss was an undrafted free agent in 2021, initially heading to the Minnesota Vikings before stops in Philadelphia and San Francisco before returning to the Eagles later that year. 

The Michigan native who played his college ball at Idaho spent the following three seasons in Philadelphia (2021-23), competing in 19 games. Elliss notched 35 total tackles and two run stuffs with the Eagles before he was waived on December 6, 2023. 

The Patriots picked up Elliss off of waivers a day later.

After seeing action in just four games, recording two total tackles, in 2023, Elliss saw the most action of his career in the NFL last season. 

In 2024, Elliss played in 16 games, putting together 80 combined tackles, 42 solo takedowns, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, an interception, five pass breakups, and seven run stuffs. 

It was reported yesterday by multiple sources that earlier in the week, Elliss had traveled to Las Vegas to visit the Raiders. With that, this news doesn't come as a shock to New England.

Of course, the Patriots should be able to absorb the loss after significantly bolstering the front-seven through free agency. Those additions, aside from defensive linemen Milton Williams and Khyiris Tonga, including linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry. 

As the social media post from Pelissaro stated, the Patriots have until Monday to match the offer from the Raiders. 

