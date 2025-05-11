Patriots Hunter Henry Gifts Bicycles to Area Foster Children
FOXBOROUGH, Mass, — As the weather continues to get warmer throughout the region, New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is helping to make the upcoming summer days a bit more exciting for some area youth.
Henry, in conjunction with Communities for People and UnitedHealthcare, hosted an event at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, during which he gifted bicycles to more than 50 foster children throughout New England. Henry’s efforts helped to kick off National Foster Care Month, which is annually acknowledged in May.
“It’s getting beautiful outside,” Henry said. “So to be able to gift these kids something so simple as a bike, that we can take for granted sometimes, just to get outside and be able to ride around with your friends, is pretty special.”
“As someone who’s passionate about kids and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle, I’m proud to support Communities for People and help make a positive impact in the lives of youth in our community,” Henry added.
Thanks to their generosity, each recipient was provided a brand-new, American-made Guardian bicycle, along with safety helmets, pumps and bike locks. The children and their families also had the chance to meet and interact with Hunter and Parker Henry, while enjoying the unique experience of riding their bikes around the Stadium’s iconic football concourse.
"We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful event because every child deserves access to a bicycle. It's not only about gifting bikes, but about giving children a sense of freedom and joy. We hope this experience will be memorable for them," said Tim Archer, CEO at UnitedHealthcare of New England.
This event marked the second charitable partnership between UnitedHealthcare and Henry aimed at supporting New England’s foster children. In 2023, they came together for a holiday party at the stadium and distributed around 100 gifts to Communities for People’s children.
“Thanks to the generous support from UnitedHealthcare, some of the simple pleasures of childhood—like riding a bike—are now possible for the youth we serve,” remarked Craig Gordon, President and CEO at Communities for People. “Their generosity has truly given our kids wheels for the journey.”
However, the day belonged to the recipients, who will now be riding in style this summer thanks to the generosity of all parties involved. Stephanie Decelles, who traveled from Coventry, Rhode Island to get a bike with her niece, said that the enthusiasm showed by the children in attendance told the tale.
“We live right next door to a park, so we will definitely be riding, and hopefully we can get off training wheels soon,” said Decelles, via WLNE abc6 News. “The smile [on her niece’s face] was an amazing feeling … she loves it.”
Henry, in turn, is preparing for his fifth season with the Patriots, prominently participating in the team’s offseason workout program. During his four seasons in New England, to date, the 30-year-old has played in 64 games while having compiled 199 receptions for 2,205 yards and 19 touchdowns. Henry has also been a revered teammate, as evidenced by his work in the community and his selection as a team captain for the past two seasons.
