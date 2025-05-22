Patriots Weapon Shuts Down Drake Maye Concerns
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has not exactly looked great at organized team activities, as he apparently threw four interceptions during the team's second practice.
Yes, it's just one day, that certainly isn't what you want to see from your sophomore quarterback, and while no one is panicking, Maye's afternoon was enough to generate some worry.
However, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has already shut down any potential concerns for Maye, noting that he is also in the process of learning a brand new offense under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
“I think he’s acclimating great,” Henry said, via Karen Guregian of Mass Live. “It’s a lot. And it’s really early. It’s only May, man. We just got together a month ago and put this all in. So there’s a lot thrown at the wall right now that we’re trying to make stick.”
Henry has a point. Maye is only in his second season and has already experienced a coaching change, which is never an easy process for any quarterback, let alone a youngster.
New England selected Maye with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft last April and enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, taking over as the starter in October. In 13 games and 12 starts, the University of North Carolina product threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 421 yards and a couple of scores.
The Pats have worked hard to improve the talent surrounding Maye this offseason, adding numerous wide receivers while also addressing a nice chunk of the offensive line.
Of course, the Patriots' offense is still facing serious questions heading into 2025, and how Maye performs is one of them, but we probably shouldn't overreact to a poor showing in one practice.
