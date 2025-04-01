Patriots to Induct Legendary Coach into Hall of Fame
The New England Patriots have announced that legendary head coach Bill Parcells will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Team owner Robert Kraft released a statement on the matter.
"In the early 1990s, the Patriots were in disarray, but the hiring of Bill Parcells in 1993, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, brought instant credibility to the franchise. We had never had a head coach with his credentials. He was a master motivator and always got the most out of his players. In my first season as owner, he led us on that unforgettable seven-game win streak to qualify for the playoffs. Two years later, he accomplished something Patriots fans had never seen before, leading us to our first two home playoff wins in franchise history, and another trip to the Super Bowl. Those are memories I will never forget and achievements worthy of this honor. As a fivt-time finalist for our hall of fame, I am sure he would have been voted in eventually, but I wanted to expedite the process to he can enjoy the ceremony. I look forward to welcoming Bill back to Foxborough and celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame."
Parcells was the head coach of the Patriots for four seasons before he left for the New York Jets due to personnel disagreements with Kraft. In those four years, though, he led the Patriots to two playoff appearances and a Super Bowl, which they lost to the Green Bay Packers.
