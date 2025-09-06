Patriots Showed Interest in Micah Parsons Trade
With the dust finally beginning to settle from one of the NFL's most league-shaking blockbuster trades in recent memory amid Micah Parsons being shipped to the Green Bay Packers, it turns out the New England Patriots were one of the suitors initially interested in making a move for the three-time All-Pro selection.
According to a new report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Patriots were among the few teams around the league to call the Dallas Cowboys to gauge what a trade for Parsons would take; a package that would be similar to what was ultimately received from the Packers.
"About a week before the deal was finalized, word spread that the Cowboys’ stance on dealing their star had shifted. 'We’re not trading Parsons' had quickly become 'Okay, what can we get?' That opened the door," Russini wrote. "The Colts, Panthers, Bills, and Patriots all made calls and were told the price: two first-round picks, a significant player, and, of course, a record-setting contract."
Two first-rounders and a top player is a steep price for any team around the league to give up, but all with the opportunity to land a truly generational talent on the defensive side of the ball, and one of the best young pass rushers the league has to offer.
In the end, it would be the Packers being the ones to foot that bill, sending out two future first-round picks and veteran defender Kenny Clark to land Parsons, and inevitably, win the sweepstakes for one of the NFL's most impressive and versatile defenders.
That's a price tag the Patriots weren't as willing to pay. Even with the aspired draft capital on hand and a big opening in the books for a Parsons-level contract, New England opted to steer clear of investing heavily in a move with the Cowboys.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel even noted during the week ahead of their season opener vs. the Las Vegas Raiders that New England, while they may have had a conversation inside the building about the possibility, didn't spend much time or resources surrounding an acquisition of Parsons.
"We continue to have conversations about all players that are available," Vrabel said in a recent interview on The Greg Hill Show. "Great player. But that wasn't something that we really invested a lot of time or resources in. I think when you try and look at what we feel like is best for us right now, that wasn't entertaining that specific transaction."
At the very least, it seems New England at least checked in with the Cowboys on the possibility of landing the 26-year-old star defender, though it was an effort that wound up falling a bit short in the end. Now, Parsons finds his way to Lambeau for the foreseeable future, while the Patriots turn to a different direction.
