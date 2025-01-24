Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers Found Not Guilty in Assault Case
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has been facing an off-the-field issue over the last few months.
Back in October, Peppers was arrested after an altercation with a 34-year old woman at his Braintree apartment. He was accused of putting his hand on the woman's neck, pushing her down the stairs, and slamming her head into a wall.
Today, a decision has been made about the case.
As shared by WCVB in Boston, Peppers has been found not guilty of assaulting the woman.
"Peppers was found not guilty on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery against a family household member and strangulation. He pleaded guilty earlier this week to a charge of possession of cocaine stemming from the same incident," they wrote.
Prior the alleged situation, Peppers was a team captain for the Patriots. That title was removed for him while he was going through the case.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Peppers with New England. The organization won't be happy with the cocaine charges and the safety pleading guilty to them. However, him being found innocent of the other charges is good news for his career.
Throughout the 2024 NFL season, Peppers ended up playing in just six games. He recorded 40 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception, and two defended passes.
Back in 2023, he played in 15 games and totaled 78 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and eight defended passes.
At 29 years of age, Peppers could end up being part of the Patriots' turnaround under Mike Vrabel. The team will have to make a final decision, but today's news is good news for him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what moves and decisions New England makes throughout the offseason.
