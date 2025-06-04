Patriots Veteran Gets Candid on Polarizing Rookie
The New England Patriots surprised a whole lot of people in the fourth round of the NFL Draft when they selected California Golden Bears safety Craig Woodson.
The Patriots selected Woodson with the 106th overall pick, which was well before most expected the defensive back to come off the board.
Not only that, but New England didn't really need a safety with veterans Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers manning the starting roles and ancillary pieces like Marte Mapu and free-agent signing Marcus Epps representing solid depth pieces.
Nevertheless, the Pats liked Woodson enough to take him early on Day 3, which may very well have put the jobs of both Dugger and Peppers in jeopardy. However, that has not stopped the latter from praising the youngster, as Peppers has been impressed with Woodson thus far.
“I like him,” Peppers told reporters. “Smart. Savvy. He’s done a great job soaking up what the coaches want him to do. Different techniques. College ball is a little different than the league, especially the Pac-12. He’s definitely doing a good job, though.”
You can't help but notice the slight jab Peppers took at Woodson with the Pac-12 comment, but regardless, it seems like Peppers likes what he has seen from the first-year safety.
Woodson spent six years at California between 2019 and 2024 and just completed a final season in which he registered 70 tackles, a couple of interceptions and nine passes defended.
Meanwhile, Peppers was limited to just six games last year as a result of some off-the-field issues. During his time on the gridiron, the 29-year-old logged 40 tackles and a pick.
Peppers is preparing to enter his fourth season in Foxborough and is under contract through 2027, so he has plenty of time left on his deal. That won't stop the University of Michigan product from being a trade candidate, though.
