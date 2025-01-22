Patriots QB Could Land With Hated Rival
The New England Patriots began the 2024 NFL campaign with Jacoby Brissett under center, as rookie quarterback Drake Maye sat on the bench early on.
Maye ultimately supplanted Brissett as the starter in mid-October, and now, after a largely ineffective stint as Patriots starting quarterback, Brissett is slated to hit the free-agent market.
Brissett absolutely has value as a backup and will surely draw interest this offseason, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has identified who he feels is the best fit for the veteran: the Miami Dolphins.
"A few teams will likely target Brissett as a 2025 bridge option," Knox wrote. "However, the best move for him could involve a return to the Miami Dolphins. Miami desperately needs a capable and experienced backup behind Tua Tagovailoa, who has a notable history of injuries and concussions."
In eight games and five starts in 2024, Brissett threw for 826 yards, a couple of touchdowns and an interception while completing 59 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 74.2.
The 32-year-old, who played his collegiate football at North Carolina State, was originally selected by New England in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, with some even viewing him as the potential successor to Tom Brady.
The Pats ultimately traded Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts after just one season, and since then, he has bounced around the league, also playing for the Cleveland Browns, Dolphins (yes, he already played in Miami once) and the Washington Commanders before reuniting with the Patriots.
During Brissett's lone year in Miami in 2021, he made 11 appearances and five starts, totaling 1,283 yards, five touchdowns and four picks.
We'll see if the West Palm Beach, Fl. native ends up heading back to New England's hated rival in the coming months.
