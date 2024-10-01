Patriots’ Jacoby Brissett Responds to Drake Maye Chatter
Following their blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 NFL action, the New England Patriots are in an interesting place at the quarterback position.
Jacoby Brissett simply has not been able to move the football at a high level through the air. That has led to calls from the fans and some media for the Patriots to give rookie quarterback Drake Maye the starting nod.
Despite the calls for Maye to play, head coach Jerod Mayo has stuck with Brissett. Now, the veteran quarterback himself has spoken out about all of the chatter surrounding Maye replacing him.
"I don’t control that part of this whole process thing at all. Do I hear it? Yeah, of course. I’m not deaf. I’m not blind to the fact that this organization...we drafted this guy No. 3 overall. That’s what people feel like they want to see. I just try to block it out and just do my thing."
Brissett continued on, going further into the fact that he doesn't care what the outside chatter is saying.
"At the same time, a lot of those people don’t know me...so therefore, I could care less. Why waste my time to worry about the people who say those things? I kind of just block it out."
So far this season in four games, Brissett has completed 60.4 percent of his pass attempts for 536 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Clearly, those numbers aren't going to pick up many wins for New England.
There is also no question that Maye has a better arm and passing ability than Brissett. His presence on the field would open up many more options for the Patriots in the passing game.
Despite those things, Mayo is not ready to make the move to the rookie quarterback.
Part of that decision may have to do with how poorly the Patriots' offensive line has played. Maye would be under a ton of pressure and that could shake his confidence a bit.
For now, fans will have to continue waiting for Maye to see the field. It could be a move that would help New England win now, but it also could be a move that puts the rookie quarterback in danger.
Expect to continue hearing speculation and opinions come out about the Patriots' quarterback situation. It still seems likely that Maye will start at some point this year, but that time is not now.
